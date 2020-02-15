A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 1,155,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,956,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

