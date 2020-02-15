Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 209.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Aaron’s worth $39,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 419,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.