AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.