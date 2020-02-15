ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post sales of $214.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.69 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $207.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $849.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.91 million to $852.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.97 million, with estimates ranging from $920.69 million to $955.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $44,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

