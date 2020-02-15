Absolute Price Hits $0.0017 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Absolute has a total market cap of $22,178.00 and approximately $2,678.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.01224740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046729 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00218722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004717 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

