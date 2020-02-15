Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Bilaxy, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 261% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00481706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.23 or 0.06187214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, ZBG, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitForex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

