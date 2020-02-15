Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acacia Research by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Acacia Research by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acacia Research by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Acacia Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

