AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,937. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

