ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 1% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $752,181.00 and $5.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,705,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,563,815 coins.

The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

