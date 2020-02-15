Adelphoi (ADL) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $170,166.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.