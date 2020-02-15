AdEx Hits Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. AdEx has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Huobi and Kyber Network. In the last week, AdEx has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

