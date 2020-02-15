AdHive Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $147,314.00 and approximately $456.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000201 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.