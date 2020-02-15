Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 137,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,055 shares in the company, valued at $351,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

