Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 52,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

