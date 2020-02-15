Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 93,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.