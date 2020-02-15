Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 3.29

Media headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news sentiment score of 3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,115,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

