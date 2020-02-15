Advanced Technology Coin One Day Volume Reaches $519.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $56,199.00 and $519.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,343,794 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

