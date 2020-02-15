Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

