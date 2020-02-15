Adzcoin (ADZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $59,290.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

