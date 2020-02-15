aelf 1-Day Volume Tops $110.30 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Bibox. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and approximately $110.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, GOPAX, BCEX, Tokenomy, DDEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bibox, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Allbit, ABCC, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDEX, Bithumb, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

