Aeon (AEON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,627.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1,627.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00903227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

