Aeron (ARN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $4.70 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Mercatox. During the last week, Aeron has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Tidex, IDAX, Kuna, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

