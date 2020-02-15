AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.