Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 8,590,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

