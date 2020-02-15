Aion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.84 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Ethfinex and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitForex, IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Koinex, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

