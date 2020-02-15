Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 749,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,390. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

