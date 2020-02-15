Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.99 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

