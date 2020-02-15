Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.99 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.