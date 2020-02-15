Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.01. 650,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,843. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.99 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

