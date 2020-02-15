Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a media sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Airbus’ analysis:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Airbus stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $124.84 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

