Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.75 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.