Akroma (AKA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,587.00 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02706514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105015 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.