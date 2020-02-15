Aladdin Reaches Market Cap of $10.19 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $6.82 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,005.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.02716340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.04523512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00798153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00917037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00105094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00659388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,237,355,243 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BITKER, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

