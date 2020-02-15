Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 562,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

