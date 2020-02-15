Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexander’s worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $537,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 38.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $6,067,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.41. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.77 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

