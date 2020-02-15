Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 463,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,931. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $4,417,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

