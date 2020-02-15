Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.34

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Algorand has a market cap of $188.82 million and approximately $93.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,093,103,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,831,392 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

