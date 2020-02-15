Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,489 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $137,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $219.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The company has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

