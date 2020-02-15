Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Align Technology reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.95. 730,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $1,568,773 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $54,199,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,842,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

