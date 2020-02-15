Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $825.22. 36,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $806.19 and its 200-day moving average is $777.92. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $600.23 and a 52 week high of $829.53.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

