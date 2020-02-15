Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Alleghany by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $825.22 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $829.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $806.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.