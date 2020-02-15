Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

