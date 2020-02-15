AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0280

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. AllSafe has a market cap of $255,935.00 and $383.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

