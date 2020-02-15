Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.23% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

