Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Altair Engineering worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock valued at $69,553,000 after acquiring an additional 337,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,195 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $38.18 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 215.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $2,785,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.