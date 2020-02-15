Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

