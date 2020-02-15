Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.14 Million

Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $57.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.29 million. Ambarella reported sales of $51.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $228.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $228.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $237.84 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $256.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

