Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.98% of Amcor worth $1,050,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 5,678,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,138,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

