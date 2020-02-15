Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

