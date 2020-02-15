Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amdocs stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amdocs by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 30.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

